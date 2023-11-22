漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Deleted
Tweet
By
Deleted
, Media OutReach
2023/11/22 03:00
Tweet
Updated : 2023-11-24 10:59 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
8 NT$10 million Special Prizes in Taiwan receipt lottery still unclaimed
Taiwan defense chief indicates US ships entered Taiping Island's waters
Taiwan opposition parties fail to unite
Ambulance driver sentenced for killing motorcyclist after running red light in central Taiwan
Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey's Taipei performance goes viral
Foxconn founder works to secure a KMT-TPP Taiwan presidential ticket
Poll shows opposition narrow gap with frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race
Tourist faces NT$300,000 fine for touching sea turtle for selfie on Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
7 rare blue sea dragons spotted off northern Taiwan
Van of kindergartners hit by BMW, 15 injured in central Taiwan