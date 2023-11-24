Hamas armed wing says truce with Israel will continue for four days

GAZA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) local time, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group said on Thursday on its Telegram channel.

The truce would last for four days, during which all military actions by al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, and Israeli forces would cease, the statement added.

According to Hamas, "hostile aircraft" would completely halt flights over the southern Gaza Strip and would also cease flying for six hours daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., over Gaza City and the northern areas.