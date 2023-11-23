Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trend Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2023 to 2032 | Evonik Industries AG, Betco, Ferro Corporation

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, launched its latest market analysis report, offering a detailed examination of the “Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market” landscape. This comprehensive report aims to provide industry stakeholders with valuable insights and forecasts to make informed business decisions. The market analysis report, titled “Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market” Landscape: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities,” delves into the current state of the market, highlighting key trends, challenges, and growth opportunities. Backed by extensive research and data analysis, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies.

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals Market were valued at $9.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. Disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals are the type of chemicals used to destroy or control the growth of harmful organisms by chemical or biological process. Various types of disinfectants are available in the market, which include oxidizing agents, phenolic compounds, and aldehydes. Disinfectants and antimicrobial chemicals find their application across a wide range of industries such as paint & coatings, food & beverage processing, and medical & healthcare.

Increase in demand for disinfectants from the industries such as building & construction and paints & coatings acts a key driving force of the global disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals market. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. However, introduction of new technologies such as UV radiations is diverting the attention of end users, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals from the food processing and water & wastewater treatment industries is expected to create remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market is segmented into function, product type, end use, and region. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into disinfectant & sanitizers and antimicrobial additives. Depending on the product type, it is classified into phenolics, iodophors, nitrogen compounds, organometallics, organosulfur, aldehydes, and other chemicals. Depending on the end use, it is fragmented into paint & coatings, food & beverage processing, medical & healthcare, plastics, textiles, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Asland Incorporated

– BASE SE

– Clariant AG

– Lanxess AG

– Solvay

– Stepan Group

– Lonza Group

– The 3M Company

– Ecolab Incorporated

Other players operating and analyzed in the antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals Market are Evonik Industries AG, Betco, Ferro Corporation, Pilot Chemical, and Troy Corporation

Key Market Segments:

By Function

– Disinfectant & Sanitizers

– Antimicrobial Additives

By Product Type

– Phenolics

– Iodophors

– Nitrogen Compounds

– Organometallics

– Organosulfur

– Aldehydes

– Other Chemicals

By End Use

– Paint & Coatings

– Food & Beverage Processing

– Medical & Healthcare

– Plastics

– Textiles

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

