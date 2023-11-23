Alcohol Enzymes Market Size, Share, Trend Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future | Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Associated British Foods

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, launched its latest market analysis report, offering a detailed examination of the “Alcohol Enzymes Market” landscape. This comprehensive report aims to provide industry stakeholders with valuable insights and forecasts to make informed business decisions. The market analysis report, titled “Alcohol Enzymes Market” Landscape: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities,” delves into the current state of the market, highlighting key trends, challenges, and growth opportunities. Backed by extensive research and data analysis, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and emerging technologies.

The global alcohol enzyme market was valued at $553.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $804.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Enzymes are proteins that are used in alcohol production are called as alcohol enzymes. It also consists of enzymes used in brewing. They are obtained from animals, plants, as well as microorganisms. Primary objective of an enzyme is to break down complex sugars into simple sugars, thus reducing overall process time and cost. Both the brewing as well as alcohol production consists of many steps that requires enzymes. Enzymes help to maintain large production and even are used to modify recipes to create customized beers like low-calorie. There are varieties of enzymes available that can be used to catalyze the brewing process or fermentation process. Enzymes are also part of the bioethanol production, biorefineries producing bioethanol are the main consumers of alcohol enzymes.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

The global alcohol enzymes market is presently driven by the food & beverage industry. The global alcohol enzymes market is also driven by the increasing demand for bioethanol. However, the end-users of alcohol are also key to the demand for alcohol enzymes. Enzymes allow brewers to use locally sourced raw materials, which otherwise would be a concern due to irregular quality control. Enzymes lead to reduced production time, increased capacity, and use of alternative raw materials. Stringent regulatory framework involved in enzyme production is expected to limit the market penetration of new products, thus acting as a restraint in the global alcohol enzymes market growth. Enzymes meant for food & beverage applications must comply with Food Improvement Agents Package (FIAP) as well as Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). The global alcohol enzymes market can leverage upon the updates in the field of protein engineering, the field tasked with developing new enzymes. Hence, new product launches backed up by research & development is expected to increase the global alcohol enzymes market growth. A range of specific properties can be enhanced in enzymes, including the catalytic activity, thermostability, and specificity, under industrial conditions.

The global alcohol enzymes market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the global alcohol enzymes market is studied into carbohydrase, proteases, lipases, and others. The end-users of alcohol enzymes are food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, biofuel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ALCOHOL ENZYMES MARKET

– The outbreak of coronavirus across the whole world has led to the shutdown of businesses and industries for uncertain periods of time.

– Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions as well as logistics constraints, the supply chain of both the enzyme production as well as alcohol production was impacted. This led to a huge supply-demand gap.

– The biofuels industry has been hit hard by the sharp decline in fuel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

– Development of enzymes is a continuous process and takes long time. The pandemic halted the development phase of new enzymes, which may delay its commercial release.

– Financial turbulence in the leading economies may delay commissioning of new biofuel facilities

– The retail sector has taken a significant hit with supermarkets, malls and theatres being closed.

– On the positive side, there was a demand for medicinal drugs, which led to increased demand for enzyme formulated for the healthcare system

Key players in the global alcohol enzymes market are:

1. Advanced Enzyme Technologies

2. Associated British Foods Plc

3. BASF SE

4. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG

5. Creative Enzymes

6. DSM Royal

7. DuPont

8. Kerry Group Plc

9. Laffort

10. Novozymes

Key Market Segments:

– By Type

– Carbohydrase

– Proteases

– Lipases

– Others

– By End-user

– Food & Beverage

– Pharmaceutical

– Chemical

– Cosmetics

– Biofuel

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

