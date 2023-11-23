Phenol Derivative Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

The “Phenol Derivative Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Phenol Derivative Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global phenol derivative market revenue was around US$ 38.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 56.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Phenol is an aromatic white crystalline molecule with phenyl and hydroxy groups that are covalently linked. It is primarily used as a precursor in the synthesis of essential industrial compounds such as caprolactam, bisphenol-A, alkyl phenol, phenolic resins, and others. These compounds have extensive uses in numerous industries, including automotive, electronics, coatings, chemical intermediates, and among others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing demand for phenol derivatives and phenol in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries is anticipated to push the expansion of the phenol derivatives market during the forecast period.

– The growing usage of phenol as a feedstock for a wide range of derivatives and chemicals will positively influence the growth of the phenol derivatives market.

– The phenol is appealing and economical to the consumer industry, which will drive the growth of the phenol derivatives market.

– Some people who are exposed to phenol derivatives can get skin irritation and dermatitis. This will restrict the growth of the phenol derivative market.

– The usage of phenolic resins in the production of plywood, laminated beams, and flooring panels, offers a profitable opportunity for the phenol derivatives market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed the demand and supply chain for numerous industries such as chemical, automotive, and textile, and due to this, there was a drop in demand for phenol derivatives. However, the demand for phenol derivatives had expanded in the electronics and electrical industry because of the rise in demand for electronics products as many organizations were functioning from home.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global phenol derivative market and is predicted to rise during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific occupied a major share in the phenol derivatives market because of the expanded demand for phenol derivatives from the electronics and construction industries.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global phenol derivative market are: –

– Cepsa

– Covestro AG

– Dow Inc.

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp

– Hexion Inc

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Ineos

– Kumho P & B Chemicals., Inc

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

– PTT Phenol Company Limited

– SABIC

– Shell Plc

– Solvay SA

– Chang Chun Group

– Versalis S.p.A.

– Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corporation

– Altivia

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global phenol derivative market segmentation focuses on Derivative, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Derivative

– Phenolic Resin

– Bisphenol-A (BPA)

– Caprolactam

– Alkyl Phenol

– Others

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

– Electrical and Electronics

– Chemicals

– Coatings

– Automotive

– Textile

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

