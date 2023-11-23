Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2032

The “Glacial Acrylic Acid Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global glacial acrylic acid market revenue was around US$ 2.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless, and foul-smelling, liquid. It is reactive and has the chemical formula CH2=CHCOOH. GAA is made via the catalytic oxidation of propene. It is utilized as a chemical intermediary in the production of mostly acrylate salts and acrylate esters. Also, it is used as a building block to create homo- and copolymers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth in demand for glacial acrylic acid in the personal care sector due to its superabsorbent qualities is pushing the demand for the glacial acrylic acid market over the forecast period.

– The growth in the production of adhesives and sealants, surfactants, and surface coatings, in several emerging countries, is also expected to drive the growth of the glacial acrylic acid market.

– The unstable raw material prices are hampering the growth of the glacial acrylic acid market.

– The rising organic growth strategies like merger, capacity, expansion, and acquisition are noticed in the global glacial acrylic acid market, which is further anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period delivering a lucrative possibility for the growth of the glacial acrylic acid market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the glacial acrylic acid market because of disturbances in the supply chain for glacial acrylic acid products. Many glacial acrylic acid production companies had also stopped or decreased their functions due to the risk of infection among the employees while also keeping the objective of supporting critical business activities of the government like power generation, healthcare, and food production.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the glacial acrylic acid market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow during the forecast period because of the increased demand for personal care industries and glacial acrylic acid from construction.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global glacial acrylic acid market are: –

– Arkema

– BASF SE

– BASF PETRONAS Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.

– Dow Inc

– Formosa Plastics Corporation

– Hexion Inc.

– LG Chem

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd

– Novomer Inc

– Sanmu Group

– Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

– Cargill

– Incorporated

– Novozymes

– Sasol

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global glacial acrylic acid market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Nappies

– Adult and Feminine Hygiene

– Detergents

– Adhesives, Coatings and Sealants

– Water Treatment

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

