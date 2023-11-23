Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032

The “Hazardous Goods Logistics Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global hazardous goods logistics market revenue was around US$ 214 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 382.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Hazardous goods or dangerous good is any material or substance that is capable of posing a risk to property, health, and the environment when stored or transported. Hazardous goods cover an important portion of global freight, which contains widely utilized products and commodities like chemicals, bio-hazardous, batteries, and gasoline. People managing the transportation and storage of hazardous goods like radioactive, flammable, explosive, and bio-hazardous products need to have special training.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in demand for hazardous waste management to control the environment is driving the growth of the hazardous goods logistics market.

– The strict regulations and rules for hazardous goods storage and transportation, increase in the use of drones for delivering hazardous goods, surge in digitization, and rise in the gas and oil industry are expected to expand the growth of the global hazardous goods logistics market during the forecast period.

– The possible risks related to dangerous goods storage and transport and the high cost of transportation are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global hazardous goods logistics market during the forecast period.

– The increase in demand for medical waste management and the move toward nuclear energy is anticipated to create an opportunity for the hazardous goods logistics industry in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries across the world shut down their borders and restricted travel and transportation to hold the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby placing restrictions on international transportation and trade. As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were hindered, though differently across freight, air, and sea sectors. Also, shifts in consumer purchase behavior because of the pandemic tensions seriously affected the growth of the hazardous goods logistics solutions market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the hazardous goods logistics market in terms of revenue, and also, China dominated the hazardous goods logistics market during the forecast period. The growth in the adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region propelled the development of the market in Asia-Pacific. Also, high government approval for the development of logistics infrastructure in the region expanded the growth of the hazardous goods logistics market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global hazardous goods logistics market are: –

– Agility

– Bollore Logistics

– Ceva Logistics

– DB Schenker

– DGD Transports

– DHL Supply Chain

– DSV

– GEODIS

– Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

– Kuehne + Nagel

– Rhenus Logistics

– Toll Holdings Ltd.

– United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

– XPO Logistics, Inc.

– Yellow Corporation

– Ych Group

– Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global hazardous goods logistics market segmentation focuses on Business Type, Operation, Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Business Type

– Transportation

– Warehousing

– Value added Services

Segmentation based on Operation

– Seaways

– Roadways

– Railways

– Airways

– Storage and Services

Segmentation based on Product

– Flammable

– Explosive

– Radioactive

– Bio-hazardous

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Agriculture

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

