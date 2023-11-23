Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2032

The “Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global exhaust heat recovery system market revenue was around US$ 17.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

An exhaust heat recovery system is a technology that uses scattered heat or energy to supply power to the engine and to improve engine efficiency by recycling exhaust gases. Dissipated energy enhances the overall performance and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions of the vehicle. An exhaust heat recovery system utilizes different components like an exhaust gas recirculation system and turbocharger, which have greater penetration in diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency and also, engine downsizing to decrease the vehicle weight are expected to fuel the growth of the global exhaust heat recovery system market during the forecast period.

– The growth in demand for battery electric vehicles and installation problems with exhaust heat recovery systems are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global exhaust heat recovery system market during the forecast period.

– The surge in demand for turbochargers and the rise in vehicle production in developing countries are estimated to create a possibility for the exhaust heat recovery system market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the world to ban the import-and export of essential raw material items and execute strict lockdowns. This led to a sudden drop in the availability of important raw materials for vehicle components. Due to these, production schedules and interrupted supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation sales and production suffered harshly, which, in turn, negatively affected the market for exhaust heat recovery systems market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the exhaust heat recovery system market in terms of revenue. Also, China dominated the exhaust heat recovery system market. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with increasing customer preference toward advanced fuel-efficient vehicles pushes the growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global exhaust heat recovery system market are: –

– Aisin Corporation, Borgwarner Inc.

– Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.)

– CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

– Continental AG

– Dana Limited

– Denso Corporation

– Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

– Faurecia

– Garrett Motion Inc.

– IHI Corporation

– Katcon SA de C.V.

– MAHLE GmbH

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Schaeffler AG

– Tenneco Inc.

– Valeo

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global exhaust heat recovery system market segmentation focuses on Technology, Mode, Vehicle Type, Components, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

– Conventional Technology

– Future Technology

Segmentation based on Mode

– Exhaust Gas Recirculation

– Turbocharger

– Organic Rankine Cycle

– Thermoelectric Generator

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Truck

– Buses

Segmentation based on Components

– EGR Component

– Turbocharger Component

– Organic Rankine Cycle Component

– Thermoelectric Generator Component

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

