Military 3D Printing Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2032

The “Military 3D Printing Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Military 3D Printing Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global military 3D printing market revenue was around US$ 1.09 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

3D printing, referred to as additive manufacturing, includes printing a part layer by layer from a 3D CAD model. It helps in lowering lead time also, the cost of manufacturing and prototyping complex parts. No special tools like molds or cutting tools are needed for the printing procedure. The materials used for 3D printing comprise several types of metals, polymers, ceramics, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the global military 3D printing market is driven, by the surge in military application, the rise in investments by armed forces into technology, and also, the increase in the adoption of lightweight components.

– The lack of standardization in process and complex design of both software and hardware are the factors that hinder the growth of the military 3D printing market.

– The technological advancements are the factor anticipated to show the growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The majority of the developing research centers and facilities were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic due to workforce unavailability, commute restrictions, and supply chain disturbance. The lowered GDP of major economies like China, France, India, the U.S., the UK, Germany, and others, resulted in a downshift in the investment in the defense industry, thereby impacting the 3D printing market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global military 3D printing market in terms of revenue. Due to the existence of major companies like Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., and others. The industry leaders have noticed the potential of 3D printing and have already begun investing in the technology.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period because the rise in defense expenditure across the region to tackle increasing regional disputes and terrorism in countries like South Korea, India, and China encourages the growth in the adoption of new defense equipment like guided firearms, guided projectiles, guided rockets, and hypersonic weapons. The development of such defense-associated components and equipment utilizing 3D printing technology drives the growth of the military 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global military 3D printing market are: –

– Materialise

– 3D Systems Inc.

– ExOne

– Proto Labs, Inc.

– Fracktal Works Private Limited

– General Electric

– Optomec, Inc.

– Stratasys, Ltd.

– Dassault Systems

– Markforged

– Autodesk Inc.

– Ultimaker BV

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global military 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Technology

– Material

– Services

Segmentation based on Application

– Tooling, jigs, and fixtures

– Prototyping

– End-use parts

– Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

– Army

– Navy

– Airforce

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

