Handheld Thermal Imager Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2032

The global handheld thermal imager market was valued at US$ 4.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A handheld thermal imager is a contactless and portable device that catches infrared energy and transforms it into a visual image. It consists of a thermal sensor, a lens, a mechanical housing, and processing electronics. Some of the major characteristics of thermal imaging cameras are resolution, range, thermal sensitivity, field of view, focus, and spectral range.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the adoption of thermal imaging for quality inspection and control and the increase in the usage of thermal imagers for security and safety are expected to expand the growth of the global handheld thermal imager market during the forecast period.

– The maintenance cost high capital, and limitations in the working environment are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

– The rise in the usage of thermal cameras for maintenance and diagnostics and the increase in defense expenditure globally are anticipated to create an opportunity for the handheld thermal imager industry in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact on the handheld thermal imagers market was unpredictable. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak pushed governments across the world to enforce strict lockdowns and ban the import-export of raw materials items. This led to the sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing handheld thermal imagers.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the handheld thermal imager market in terms of revenue, and also, China dominated the handheld thermal imager market, whereas India is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The growth of handheld thermal imagers is attributed to intensifying spending on armed forces across the world. This increased spending is aimed at equipping the armed forces with developed military gear, including these cameras, to efficiently conduct surveillance and security operations.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global handheld thermal imager market are: –

– American Technologies Network Corporation

– Axis Communications

– AB

– BAE Systems Plc.

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– Fluke Corporation

– L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

– Leonardo S.p.A.

– Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

– Raytheon Technologies Corporation

– Safran S.A.

– Seek Thermal Inc.

– Teledyne FLIR LLC

– Testo SE & Co. KGaA

– Thales Group

– Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global handheld thermal imager market segmentation focuses on End Use Industry, Product Type, Application, Wavelength Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on End Use Industry

– Defense

– Public Safety

– Industrial

– Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Cooled Thermal Imager

– Uncooled Thermal Imager

Segmentation based on Application

– Security and Surveillance

– Monitoring and Inspection

– Detection and Measurement

Segmentation based on Wavelength Type

– LWIR

– MWIR

– SWIR

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

