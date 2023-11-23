LEO and GEO Satellite Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2032

The “LEO and GEO Satellite Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The LEO and GEO Satellite Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global LEO and GEO satellite market revenue was around US$ 13.4 billion in 202e and is estimated to reach US$ 43.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are created to orbit between 200 km to 2,000 km above the surface of the Earth. These satellites need to travel at about 27,000 kph to achieve a full circuit of the planet in 90 to 120 minutes.

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites are launched on an exact trajectory by takeoff systems to orbit Earth above the equator from west to east at the exact speed of the Earth.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The development of the global LEO and GEO satellite market is driven by to rise in the adoption of small satellites and growth in demand for LEO-based services.

– The rise in situations over space waste is the factor that hinders the growth of the LEO and GEO satellite market.

– The growth in investments by several governments in space technology is the factor anticipated to deliver growth opportunities for the LEO and GEO satellite market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has formed tension in the LEO and GEO satellite market due to falling business confidence, massive slowing of the supply chain, and growing panic among the customer segments.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in slowed development and launches of satellites, a downshift in the operation of the key players, and a lack of components.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global LEO and GEO satellite market during the forecast period. The market has amplified due to the boost in navigation, telecommunication, and remote sensing applications. Military and government organizations utilize satellite imaging for mapping, disaster management, military reconnaissance, and others. Increased investment in the defense sector, along with technological improvements in the telecommunication industry, is anticipated to propel the growth of the LEO and GEO satellite market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global LEO and GEO satellite market are: –

– Airbus

– Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

– Inmarsat Global Limited

– Intelsat S.A.

– Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

– L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Texas Instruments Incorporated Thales Group

– The Boeing Company

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global LEO and GEO satellite market segmentation focuses on Orbit Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Orbit Type

– Low Earth Orbit

– Geostationary Earth Orbit

Segmentation based on Application

– Telecommunication

– Earth & space observation

– Scientific research

– Navigation

– Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

– Commercial

– Government & Military

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

