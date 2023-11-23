Onion Salt Market 2023 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2032

The “Onion Salt Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Onion Salt Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

The global onion salt market revenue was around US$ 111.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 188.3 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Onion salt is a commercially prepared mixture of salt and onion powder that is generally utilized as a seasoning agent with vegetables and meats, a primary component of onion salt, is dried onion that is ground to a powder. It is one such ingredient that is utilized as a flavoring component in food processing industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in awareness of consumers toward diversified flavors of onion has further provoked consumers to expand their spending on onion products, which further pushes the growth of the onion salt market.

– The rise in popularity of onion salt in fast food restaurants, also known as quick service restaurants (QSRs), fuels the growth of the global onion salt market.

– The business of quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in India is anticipated to grow eight-fold because of the rise in urbanization, increase in disposable income, and growth in the consumption of fast food which directly contributes to the growth of the onion salt market.

– The growth in urban population across the world is anticipated to offer a potential opportunity for the manufacturers of onion salt.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial influence on the onion salt market because there has been an increase in several users on different social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Regarding this, most of the key players in the onion salt market strategize on advertising their services and products on these social media platforms. Also, the growth in research and development activities and investment by onion salt stakeholders further boosted the growth of the onion salt market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global onion salt market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to a large number of key layers functioning in the North America onion salt market which are producing new products to keep in the competitive market. They are establishing new products to grow their business operations across various countries in the region to increase their customer base.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global onion salt market are: –

– Badia Spices, Inc.

– Urban Platter

– Leighty’s Farm Market, Inc.

– Hoyts Food Manufacturing Industries Pty Ltd

– Trader Joe’s

– The Kroger Co.

– Woodland Foods

– B&G Foods, Inc.

– G-Fresh

– AUM Fresh

– Starlight Herb & Spice Co.

– McCormick & Company, Inc.

– Monterey Bay Herb Company

– Redmond Life

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global onion salt market segmentation focuses on Form, End User, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form

– Organic

– Conventional

Segmentation based on End User

– Food Service

– Households

– Food Processing

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

– Business to Consumer

– Business to Business

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

