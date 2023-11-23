Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

UK, S Korea stress Taiwan Strait peace in new agreement

Downing Street accord bolsters strategic partnership between UK and South Korea

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/23 19:57
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Reuters photo)

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. and South Korea reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait in the Downing Street Accord, which was inked on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said their position on Taiwan remained unchanged and that “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is an indispensable element in the security and prosperity of the international community.” The leaders said they opposed any unilateral actions that change the regional status quo, given the tensions in the East and South China Seas.

Sunak and Yoon also reaffirmed their commitment to international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight, listed in the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea. “We will strive for openness and transparency in the Indo-Pacific,” the accord said.

The leaders pledged further cooperation “to support an open and stable international order, based on the UN Charter and international law.”

The accord comes after South Korea partnered with the U.S. and the Philippines to hold a joint military exercise, KAMANDAG 7, on Nov. 9 to improve military readiness. The exercise ran from Nov. 9-20 and focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief training, littoral search and rescue, coastal defense training, and amphibious operations.
Downing Street Accord
U.K-South Korea ties
Taiwan Strait peace
regional peace
Indo-Pacific
Rishi Sunak
Yoon Suk Yeol

RELATED ARTICLES

NATO unwilling to expand alliance to Indo-Pacific
NATO unwilling to expand alliance to Indo-Pacific
2023/11/14 11:40
Australia foreign minister touts Tuvalu security, migration pact
Australia foreign minister touts Tuvalu security, migration pact
2023/11/12 17:15
G7 foreign ministers stress Taiwan Strait peace in joint statement
G7 foreign ministers stress Taiwan Strait peace in joint statement
2023/11/10 11:50
UK-Japan ministers discuss Taiwan Strait security
UK-Japan ministers discuss Taiwan Strait security
2023/11/09 12:41
French envoy to Taiwan aims for fresh framework to engage with Indo-Pacific
French envoy to Taiwan aims for fresh framework to engage with Indo-Pacific
2023/11/06 11:29