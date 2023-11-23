German police target far-right 'Reichsbürger' in raids

German police have searched the properties of suspects linked to the far-right Reichsbürger movement, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Members of the movement have been accused of plotting to overthrow the German state.

What do we know about the raids?

Around 280 police officers were involved in the raids across eight federal states, according to the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.

According to the Munich public prosecutor's office, 20 residences were searched by police.

The raids were conducted in eight of Germany's 16 states, with half of the residences searched being located in southwestern Baden-Württemberg.

Prosecutors say the suspects discussed their plans in several channels of the Telegram messenger service, which German authorities have been monitoring since the start of 2021.

Also on Thursday, police raided the properties of people suspected of membership in Hamas and Samidoun, both banned organizations in Germany.

Investigations into Reichsbürger movement

Police have conducted repeated raids on homes and offices of alleged Reichsbürger members in recent months.

In October, police carried out raids across several states and made five arrests over an alleged plot to mount explosive attacks on Germany's power infrastructure and kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

In June, the trial of five alleged members of the United Patriots group linked to the Reichbsbürger movement began.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…

sdi/rt (dpa, AFP, epd)