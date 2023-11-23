Memorial service held for Taiwan pundit Ken Chou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A memorial service for Taiwanese pundit and author Ken Chou (范疇) was held on Thursday (Nov. 23) at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

Friends and fans of Chou gathered on Thursday afternoon to reflect on his contributions to political discourse in Taiwan. Among the attendees were United Microelectronics Corporation founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠), television presenter Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), and chief of the Taipei Bureau of Sankei Shimbun Yaita Akio (矢板明夫).

Tsai expressed sorrow over the death of Chou and said, “his drive, passion, and resolve for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy will remain with us forever.” “Let us never forget him, his opinions, remarks, and the important assets he left us,” he added.

Hsieh said, “Our beloved friend will always be in our hearts.” Chao would “want to see each and every one of us be a proud Taiwanese,” he said.

Yaita praised Chou as the person most knowledgeable on China and the U.S. and called on attendees to reflect on what Chou has been saying over the years regarding Taiwan affairs in order to properly reminisce about his life.

Chou majored in philosophy at National Taiwan University and earned a Master's degree in philosophy from Columbia University. He then became an entrepreneur for over 30 years in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan, and China.

He later focused on writing and published many books and opinion pieces concerning Taiwan’s political status, cross-strait affairs, and the Chinese Communist Party. He also often appeared on political TV programs as a commentator.

Chou was an advocate for Taiwan and constantly vouched for the country in his works. In an interview with Taiwan News in December, he said Taiwan must prepare for a Chinese attack in all ways, including psychologically, militarily, and diplomatically. He urged the Taiwan government to form as many regional and international alliances as it can, as a way to strengthen deterrence and boost its connections with the rest of the world.

Chou passed away at his home on Nov. 6 from cardiovascular disease at the age of 68.