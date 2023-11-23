Final countdown: Hou, Ko, Ma, and Gou hold last-ditch meeting at Grand Hyatt Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the public remains in suspense as to whether there will be some sort of joint ticket involving two or more opposition candidates, four key players are reportedly scheduled to meet on Thursday (Nov. 23) afternoon in a last-ditch, high-stakes gambit to create a unified front.

The Kuomintang’s (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) are slated to meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Grand Hyatt Taipei on Thursday, reported CNA. Lee Li-chen (李利貞), a campaign spokesperson for KMT presidential candidate Hou, described the gathering as an "open and transparent" meeting.

As the Friday (Nov. 24) deadline for presidential candidates to officially register for the 2024 Taiwanese presidential election, Hou and Ko have yet to meet up to iron out a deal on who would lead the joint Blue-White (KMT-TPP) ticket. During the day on Thursday, Hou had waited for Ko in Ma's office to no avail, while Ko and Gou waited for Hou in the Grand Hyatt Taipei, continuing the statement between the two sides.

Hou's camp even sent its office deputy chief executive Hsieh Cheng-ta (謝政達), KMT deputy secretary-general Chiang Chun-ting (江俊霆), and Hou's spokesperson Chien Chen-yu (錢震宇) to the Grand Hyatt Taipei, hoping to coax Ko into going to Ma's office that day.

During a press briefing in the afternoon, Lee said that Ma and Hou had sent representatives to invite Ko and Gou to come to Ma's office, with the primary object of having an "open and transparent dialogue." However, Ko has prepared three rooms and a large venue in the Grant Hyatt that could only be used after 4:30 p.m.

According to Lee, Hou reiterated the importance of having an "open and transparent dialogue." Otherwise, if the meeting occurs in a small room, it may lead to the impression of secret negotiations, which would not be ideal and is also considered impolite towards Ma, said Lee.

Lee added that Ko and Gou's offices had repeatedly invited Hou to meet with them in the hotel and he had agreed to attend the talks at 4:30 p.m. He said that Ma also expressed his willingness to be a witness, "Let us be open and transparent and tread the path of collaboration in the open."