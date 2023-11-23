Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

WHO seeks information from China on increased reports of respiratory illness

Chinese health authorities say the increase follows relaxed COVID restrictions

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/23 16:36
The World Health Organization's Geneva headquarters. (Wikimedia commons photo)

The World Health Organization's Geneva headquarters. (Wikimedia commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested China provide more information regarding increased cases of respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

The WHO released a statement on Thursday (Nov. 23) chronicling increased reports of undiagnosed pneumonia among children in northern China. The statement said that Chinese health authorities first announced the increase in cases of respiratory diseases on Nov. 13, while initial reports surfaced in mid October.

“On 22 November, WHO requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism,” the statement reads.

Chinese health authorities attributed the increase in cases to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and circulating common bacterial infections. China’s WHO office said the request for more information was routine, per Reuters.

The WHO recommends people in China exercise vigilance and take measures that prevent the spread of respiratory illness including hand washing, staying home when sick, staying away from sick people, and wearing masks as needed.

Taiwan's Center for Disease Control was contacted for comment but is yet to release a statement on the WHO request.
World Health Organization
Respiratory disease
China
WHO China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Foxconn gets minor fine after Chinese tax and land use audit
Taiwan's Foxconn gets minor fine after Chinese tax and land use audit
2023/11/22 10:51
British representative says Taiwan ties stable following new foreign secretary appointment
British representative says Taiwan ties stable following new foreign secretary appointment
2023/11/22 10:09
US lawmakers call for US$2 billion more in arms for Taiwan after Xi threats
US lawmakers call for US$2 billion more in arms for Taiwan after Xi threats
2023/11/21 11:57
US lawmakers voice concern over slow progress of F-16V delivery to Taiwan
US lawmakers voice concern over slow progress of F-16V delivery to Taiwan
2023/11/21 10:05
Taiwan defense chief indicates US ships entered Taiping Island's waters
Taiwan defense chief indicates US ships entered Taiping Island's waters
2023/11/20 20:19