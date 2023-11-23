Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks allies for air defense

Kyiv on Thursday welcomed a new Western 20-nation "coalition" to boost air defenses.seen as a key element in the country's campaign

Zelenskyy warns of 'difficult defense' in east as cold sets in

Ukrainian troops face "difficult" defensive operations on parts of the eastern front with bitter winter cold setting in, Zelenskyy said.

Forces in the south, however, are still conducting offensive actions, he noted.

"Difficult weather, difficult defense on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk and Avdiivka fronts. Offensive actions in the south," Zelenskyy said on Telegram messenger.

Operations could be complicated by cold weather, with daytime temperatures of minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) expected to dip further.

Russian troops launched offensives on different sections of the frontline in Ukraine's east this autumn.

They are trying to advance on the devastated town of Avdiivka and in the northeast between the towns of Lyman and Kupiansk.

Russian schoolboy gets six years in prison for arson against military

A court in Saint Petersburg sentenced a 17-year-old schoolboy in Russia to six years in a prison camp for attempted arson attacks against military facilities.

The court found him guilty of "attempted terrorism" for throwing Molotov cocktails at the buildings of two district defense offices a few months ago. It was in protest against Russia's war in Ukraine.

The harsh approach of the judiciary had previously caused a stir because the then 16-year-old teenager had hardly caused any damage.

Neither attempted attack led to a fire.

The Russian "Meduza" news website also reported, citing the pupil's mother, that he was suffering from chronic liver disease.

Russian courts often sentence opponents of the war to lengthy prison sentences.

Internationally, most of them are regarded as political prisoners.

"Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Not everything can be disclosed publicly at this time, but the Ukrainian air shield is becoming stronger every month."

Zelenskyy has long pointed to the importance of improved air defenses to keep Ukrainian cities safe from Russian air strikes.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted other assistance agreed by participants.

It included a German air defense package announced this week during a visit to Kyiv by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as well as a Dutch package and Estonian financing for help with information technology.

