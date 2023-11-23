Subsea Cable Equipment Market Business Strategies, Overview, Growth Factors, Industry Share, Size to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Subsea Cable Equipment Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Subsea Cable Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 1.40 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The subsea cables equipment is used between land-based stations to benefit the telecommunication sector to carry signals across stretches of sea and ocean. These cables are laid down with the help of specially-modified ships that carry the submarine cables on board and slowly lay it out on the seabed as per the instructions given by the cable operator. Further, technological advancements have played a crucial role in molding the overall growth of the market. As advancements made in the transoceanic communication space have positively favored the demand for subsea cable equipment.

Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Also, the surge in the number of offshore projects, including offshore wind power generation and construction of several new oilrigs in different locations has led in growth of the market. As per the report published by the Information Technology & Innovative Foundation (ITIF) in 2019, maintaining and deploying cables is an expensive undertaking. Since 1990, around $48 billion has been invested in submarine cables, and almost half of these funds have been invested in America. Similarly, over 2019-2021, more than 50 submarine projects have been proposed, worth an investment of $7.2 billion. About 30% of the expected deployment will be in the Asia-Pacific region, with many projects aiming to increase capacity and reduce latency between Australia, United States and Asia. The region with the 2nd largest amount of activity is the Atlantic, with around 21% of planned investments and then the Indian Ocean which is anticipated to witness around 17% of the investments in coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gray Diving Services Pty Ltd

Hong Kong Marine Contractors Limited

KT Submarine Co. Ltd

Metco Marine

NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Royal IHC

S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd

Osbit

MARKET OVERVIEW

The subsea cable equipment market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, data transmission, and the expansion of global telecommunications infrastructure through undersea cables.

Subsea cable equipment includes a range of components such as repeaters, branching units, cable joints, connectors, amplifiers, and power feeding equipment, essential for the deployment, maintenance, and functionality of undersea communication cables.

Telecommunication companies, internet service providers (ISPs), and consortiums invest in subsea cable equipment to enhance global connectivity, reduce latency, and cater to the escalating data transmission requirements driven by cloud services, streaming, and data-intensive applications.

The continuous expansion of the internet, 5G networks, and demand for higher bandwidth fuels the need for advanced subsea cable systems and equipment capable of transmitting vast amounts of data across continents reliably.

The deployment of new subsea cable systems and the upgrading of existing ones with advanced equipment aim to address challenges such as capacity constraints, network congestion, and to meet the increasing demands for connectivity in underserved regions.

Challenges in the subsea cable equipment market include the high cost associated with laying and maintaining undersea cables, the risk of cable damage due to natural disasters, marine activities, and the need for continuous innovations in cable equipment technology.

Technological advancements in subsea cable equipment, such as improved cable designs, higher fiber counts, enhanced repeater technology, and better protection systems, contribute to increased transmission capacities and reliability.

The global push for digitalization and remote connectivity, especially post-pandemic, amplifies the importance of robust and resilient subsea cable networks supported by cutting-edge equipment to ensure uninterrupted data flow worldwide.

The future outlook for the subsea cable equipment market remains positive with ongoing developments in cable technology, the emergence of more efficient and environmentally friendly installation methods, and the increasing demand for higher-speed and more reliable global connectivity.

As the demand for data-intensive applications and global connectivity continues to surge, the subsea cable equipment market is expected to witness sustained growth, driving innovations in equipment technology and supporting the expansion of global communication networks.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Trenchers

Ploughs

Others

By Application:

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Inter-country and Island Connection

Offshore Oil Rigs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

