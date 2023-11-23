SCADA Market 2023 Affecting Factors, Consumption, Growth & Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “SCADA Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

SCADA Market is valued approximately at USD 11.00 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is referred as a system of software and hardware elements that provides industrial organizations to gather, monitor and process real-time data etc. Also, it provides services of direct interaction with devices in an organization including valves, sensors, pumps and motor with the help of human machine interface software and record events into log files to the end users such as oil & gas, power generation, telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing etc. SCADA plays essential role in industrial automation to efficiently monitor & control various processes indulged in manufacturing & processing sector thereby rapid growth in industrial automation is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the globally usage of industrial robots are growing with 14% every year and projected to increase by 630,000 units by 2021 from 421,000 in 2018. Asia and Australia are the biggest users of industrial robots as per IFR, and over 60% of world industrial robots are used in these regions. As per International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China is the largest user of industrial robots with over 137,000 units followed by Japan with over 45,000 units. Similarly, revenue from internet of things in Asia Pacific region was over USD 666.54 billion and increased to USD 758.82 billion by 2019. As per the study by General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Additionally, rapid growth in power generation across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA system is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

General Electric

Honeywell International

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

Willowglen Systems

MARKET OVERVIEW

The SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market has seen substantial growth attributed to its crucial role in monitoring, controlling, and managing industrial processes across various sectors such as manufacturing, energy, oil and gas, water and wastewater, transportation, and utilities.

SCADA systems comprise hardware and software components that collect real-time data from sensors and equipment, provide operators with visibility into industrial processes, and enable remote control and automation of operations.

Industries rely on SCADA systems to monitor parameters like temperature, pressure, flow rates, and other critical variables, enabling operators to make informed decisions, optimize processes, detect faults, and respond swiftly to anomalies.

SCADA systems facilitate the integration of various devices, PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), RTUs (Remote Terminal Units), and sensors, creating a unified platform for data visualization, analysis, and control in industrial environments.

The evolution of Industry 4.0 and the adoption of IoT and cloud technologies have driven the advancement of SCADA systems, incorporating features such as cloud-based SCADA, data analytics, cybersecurity, and mobility for enhanced operational efficiency.

Challenges in the SCADA market include cybersecurity threats, legacy system integration, ensuring system reliability, scalability, and compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Ongoing technological advancements aim to enhance SCADA systems with AI-driven predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, edge computing capabilities, and improved human-machine interfaces (HMIs) for better decision-making and process optimization.

The market expansion is driven by the increasing demand for real-time monitoring, automation, and the need to modernize aging infrastructure in industries to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure operational continuity.

The future of SCADA systems involves a shift towards more interconnected and intelligent systems, emphasizing interoperability, data-driven insights, and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of industrial processes.

As industries continue to prioritize automation, efficiency, and reliability, the SCADA market is expected to grow further, offering advanced solutions that support smart and connected industrial ecosystems, ensuring better control, monitoring, and management of critical processes.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Human Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmatic Logic Controller

Communication system

Others

By Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Power & Energy

Water & wastewater

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

