Satellite Communication Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately at USD 62.19 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately at USD 62.19 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Satellite Communication is sending, receiving and processing of information or in other words telecommunication. It relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals via a transponder. The growing need for uninterrupted communication in various industries and increasing need for high throughput satellite services will drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of internet of things (IoT) and growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rising IoT spending along with the increasing demand for wireless distributed control system in Asia pacific regions, may act as a major driving factor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the China led the Asia Pacific region in terms of IoT spending, spend around USD 168 billion in 2019. Further the number of internet connections in China was 1.59 billion in 2017 and has risen by 6 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th October 2018, Viasat Inc., enter into an agreement with SpaceX to launch its ViaSat-3 satellite missions in the 2020 – 2022 timeframe from the Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission aims to deliver terabits of data from space to meet growing global broadband demand and will directly-inject close to geostationary orbit. Whereas, high development and maintenance cost of earth station infrastructures to support satcom devices the growth of global Satellite Communication market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

SES S.A.

Viasat Inc.

Intelsat Corporation

Telesat

EchoStar Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

Gilat Satellite Networks

Cobham Limited

MARKET OVERVIEW

The satellite communication market has witnessed significant growth driven by the increasing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity, especially in remote and underserved regions, across various industries such as telecommunications, broadcasting, military and defense, maritime, aviation, and IoT.

Satellite communication involves the use of artificial satellites orbiting the Earth to transmit and receive signals for various applications, including broadband internet access, television broadcasting, voice and data communication, navigation, and remote sensing.

Industries heavily rely on satellite communication for global connectivity, disaster management, remote monitoring, surveillance, weather forecasting, emergency communications, and extending network coverage to areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure.

In telecommunications, satellite communication plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity to rural and isolated areas where terrestrial networks are not economically feasible, ensuring connectivity continuity during natural disasters or network outages.

Broadcasting industries utilize satellite communication for distributing TV and radio signals to a wide audience, offering direct-to-home (DTH) services, ensuring global reach, and enabling the transmission of high-definition content.

Satellite communication in the military and defense sector supports secure and encrypted communications, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, surveillance, and ensuring communication resilience in critical missions.

Challenges in the satellite communication market include the high initial infrastructure costs, signal latency due to the distance between satellites and Earth, spectrum congestion, space debris, and competition from terrestrial-based networks.

Ongoing technological advancements aim to improve satellite communication systems with the deployment of high-throughput satellites (HTS), smaller and more efficient satellites, advanced signal processing techniques, and innovations in antenna technology for increased bandwidth and data rates.

The future of satellite communication involves the integration of satellite networks with 5G technology, IoT connectivity, the emergence of mega-constellations with hundreds or thousands of small satellites, and advancements in space-based internet services.

As the demand for global connectivity, disaster resilience, and IoT applications continues to grow, the satellite communication market is poised for further expansion, offering essential services and connectivity solutions that bridge the digital divide and ensure communication access worldwide.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Component:

Equipment

Services

by Application:

Voice Communication

Broadcasting

Data Communication

By End-Use Industry:

Maritime

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Media

Government & Public Safety

Enterprises

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

