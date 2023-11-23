Supply Chain Management Market Trends Analysis, Leading Players Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Supply Chain Management Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately at USD 15.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supply Chain Management Software is a real-time analytical platform, and is used to execute supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationship and controlling associated business processes. This software manages the flow of products and various kinds of information across the supply chain network as well as strengthens the supply chain operations of any organization. This software is used in wide range of application such as transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive and others.

Factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility as well as demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th January 2019, SAP SE launched intelligent supply chain for assets customer initiative. This solution will improve the quality of intelligence enterprise solutions by integrating demand, maintenance and supply planning. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises is the major factor restraining the growth of global Supply Chain Management market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

The supply chain management (SCM) market has experienced substantial growth driven by the increasing complexity of global supply chains, technological advancements, and the need for efficient, agile, and resilient supply chain operations across industries.

SCM involves the planning, coordination, execution, and optimization of processes related to the flow of goods, services, information, and finances across the entire supply chain, from raw material suppliers to end consumers.

Industries such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods rely on SCM solutions to optimize inventory levels, minimize costs, improve lead times, enhance customer satisfaction, and mitigate supply chain risks.

SCM encompasses various functions including demand forecasting, inventory management, procurement, logistics, warehouse management, transportation, supplier relationship management, and order fulfillment.

In manufacturing, SCM solutions enable efficient production scheduling, inventory control, and supplier collaboration, ensuring timely availability of raw materials and components for production processes.

Retailers utilize SCM systems for demand planning, inventory optimization, omnichannel fulfillment, order management, and ensuring the availability of products across diverse sales channels to meet customer demands.

Challenges in the SCM market include supply chain disruptions, globalization complexities, demand volatility, rising customer expectations for faster delivery, sustainability concerns, and the integration of emerging technologies.

Ongoing technological advancements in SCM focus on digital transformation, incorporating AI-driven predictive analytics, IoT-enabled tracking and tracing, blockchain for supply chain transparency, and cloud-based platforms for real-time collaboration and visibility.

The future of SCM involves the integration of advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, autonomous decision-making systems, and the utilization of real-time data for predictive and prescriptive insights, enabling proactive supply chain management.

As businesses aim for more efficient, responsive, and adaptable supply chains, the SCM market is poised for continued growth, offering innovative solutions that optimize operations, reduce costs, improve agility, and ensure supply chain resilience in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected global marketplace.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Solution Type:

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System

By User Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

