Family Entertainment Centers Market Revenue Status, Overview, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, 2023-2032

Family Entertainment Centers Market is valued approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Family Entertainment Centers Market is valued approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Family/indoor entertainment centers (FECs) are entertainment zones or small amusement parks that engaged family in big and small cities. Family Entertainment Centers has various amusement options including video games, gaming consoles, arcades, children’s rides, soft play areas, redemption machines, indoor playground systems, skill-based machine games, and games based on virtual and augmented reality.

FECs also host private celebrations such as corporate events and birthday parties which in result attracts huge customers. The rising technological advancements in Family Entertainment Centers such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games that are highly trending among adults drive the demand of the market. Also, increase in per-capita disposable income, expansion of commercial infrastructures and upsurge in the integration of food & beverages in the entertainment zones due to rising availability of different food options for kids as well as adults encourages the growth of Family Entertainment Centers Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 24th August 2018, KidZania Kuala Lumpur introduced KidZ & Tech 3.0., allows kids to interact with tools and programmes that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics

Major market player included in this report are:

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment

KidZania

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

MARKET OVERVIEW

The family entertainment centers (FEC) market has seen significant growth due to the increasing demand for leisure activities, family-friendly entertainment options, and immersive experiences across various demographics and regions.

FECs encompass indoor or outdoor entertainment venues that offer a wide range of activities and attractions suitable for families, including amusement rides, arcades, laser tag, bowling alleys, mini-golf, trampoline parks, and themed entertainment zones.

Industries such as entertainment, hospitality, leisure, and tourism invest in FECs to cater to the growing demand for recreational activities, social gatherings, and memorable experiences for families and groups.

FECs focus on providing a safe, interactive, and engaging environment for patrons, offering diverse entertainment options suitable for children, teenagers, and adults, thereby attracting a broad audience.

In addition to traditional entertainment offerings, modern FECs leverage technology, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), interactive gaming experiences, and digital attractions, to enhance visitor experiences and stay relevant in a competitive market.

Challenges in the family entertainment centers market include the need to constantly innovate and update attractions to maintain visitor interest, managing operational costs, ensuring safety standards, and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

Ongoing advancements in FECs involve incorporating elements of edutainment, personalized experiences, themed attractions based on popular franchises, and digital integration for ticketing, reservations, and guest engagement.

The future of family entertainment centers may include more sustainable and eco-friendly attractions, increased emphasis on health and wellness activities, and integration with smart technologies to enhance convenience and personalization.

As consumer demand for experiential entertainment grows, and families seek diverse and engaging leisure options, the family entertainment centers market is expected to expand, offering innovative and immersive experiences that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

FECs play a vital role in the leisure and entertainment industry, offering spaces for families to bond, relax, and create lasting memories, contributing to the overall growth and diversification of the entertainment landscape.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Visitor Demographics:

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (Ages 25+)

Facility Size:

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 acres

10 to 30 acres

Over 30 acres

By Revenue Source:

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Application:

Arcade Studios

AR and VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Type:

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

