Predictive Analytics Market 2032 By Operation, End User and Geography

Predictive Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.17 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Predictive Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.17 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Predictive analytics extract information from current and historical datasets, using data mining, statistics, machine learning, modeling and artificial intelligence to predict potential future outcomes and trends. Predictive analytics helps organization to look forward, anticipating outcomes and provides decision options that are benefited from the predictions and its implications.

The rising adoption of predictive analytics for forecasting future market trends, enterprises’ need for ensuring market competitiveness and growing adoption of big data and other related technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Big data is changing the face of marketing tremendously, as most of the population now own smartphones and more and more devices become smart, thus availability of information is high. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th September 2018, Oracle Corporation launched Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning Solution that provides tools to analyze data, a platform to train, deploy, and manage analytical results and models; and collaboration tools for extended enterprise teams including data engineers, DevOps, businesspeople, application developers, and AI engineers. However, changing regional data regulations leading to the time-consuming restructuring of predictive models is the major factor restraining the growth of global Predictive Analytics market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Rapidminer, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The predictive analytics market has experienced substantial growth owing to the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making, the emergence of big data, and the demand for actionable insights across various industries including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and marketing.

Predictive analytics involves the use of statistical algorithms, machine learning, and AI techniques to analyze historical data, detect patterns, and forecast future outcomes, enabling businesses to anticipate trends, risks, and opportunities.

Industries leverage predictive analytics to optimize business strategies, enhance operational efficiency, reduce risks, and make informed decisions regarding inventory management, customer behavior, sales forecasts, and marketing campaigns.

In finance, predictive analytics is utilized for credit scoring, fraud detection, risk assessment, and investment portfolio optimization, enabling financial institutions to mitigate risks and make informed investment decisions.

Healthcare organizations employ predictive analytics for disease prediction, patient outcome forecasting, personalized treatment plans, resource allocation, and improving operational efficiencies within healthcare systems.

Retailers use predictive analytics to forecast demand, optimize pricing strategies, personalize customer experiences, recommend products, and manage inventory more efficiently, thereby improving sales and customer satisfaction.

Challenges in the predictive analytics market include data quality and availability, privacy concerns, the need for skilled data scientists and analysts, interpretability of models, and ensuring the ethical use of predictive insights.

Ongoing advancements in predictive analytics focus on improving model accuracy, interpretability, and scalability by integrating AI-driven algorithms, deep learning techniques, automated machine learning, and real-time analytics capabilities.

The future of predictive analytics involves the integration of diverse data sources, edge computing for faster processing, AI-driven automation for predictive model building, and the incorporation of ethical AI practices.

As businesses increasingly seek to gain a competitive edge through data-driven insights and anticipate future trends, the predictive analytics market is expected to grow, offering sophisticated solutions that drive smarter decision-making, enhance operational efficiencies, and uncover valuable insights from vast datasets.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and It

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

