Hospital EMR Systems Market Analysis and Future Trends (2023-2032) | Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, McKesson

The global hospital EMR systems market size was US$ 12.9 billion in 2021. The global hospital EMR systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hospital EMR systems or Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems are installed in hospitals and clinics. It allows users to have computerized physician orders. It also supports clinical decision-making and regulates medical vocabulary.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare spaces is anticipated to fuel the growth of the EMR systems market during the study period. The new era of digitalized healthcare infrastructure is projected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market. It is owing to the growing popularity of integrated healthcare systems, big data developments, and rising advancements by industry players.

Many government measures, such as promoting the use of electronic health records by physicians, funding staff training in healthcare IT, and establishing regional extension centres are expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period. The market for electronic medical records is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period as healthcare spending rises during the forecast timeframe.

On the flip side, the high cost of technology and security concerns may act as a significant restraint in the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly triggered the adoption of digital technology. Digital technology serves as the safest way to interact with patients without the risk of virus transmission. As a result, the demand for hospital EMR systems increased. Moreover, the massive patient pool across various countries forced healthcare bodies to adopt efficient technologies to store patient data. Therefore, it upscaled the demand for hospital EMR systems.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market for hospital EMR systems and is expected to continue to do so over the coming years. The United States is anticipated to dominate the North American electronic medical records market over the forecast period as a result of supportive government policies. Apart from that, more companies are anticipated to mark their entry in the North American EMR market throughout the projection period. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the next profitable market for EMR enterprises, owing to the massive population, increasing geriatric population, and supporting government policies.

Competitors in the Market

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Epic Systems

• eClinicalWorks

• McKesson

• Cerner

• Athenahealth

• NextGen Healthcare

• Meditech

• Medhost

• Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI)

• InterSystems

• Cantata Health

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hospital EMR systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type:

• Inpatient EMR

• Outpatient EMR

By Component:

• Software

• Services

By Application:

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Radiology

• Oncology

• Others

By End-user:

• Hospital-based EMR

• Physician-based EMR

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Hospital EMR Systems Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Hospital EMR Systems market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Hospital EMR Systems Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Hospital EMR Systems market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue….

