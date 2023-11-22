5G Core Market Analysis and Outlook (2023-2032) | (CAGR) of 51.5%

The global 5G core market size was US$ 0.6 billion in 2021. The global 5G core market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

5G Core (5GC) enables ultra-connectivity and converts into service differentiation and business flexibility. It establishes reliable and secure network connectivity and access to its facilities. Moreover, it defines service quality and enforces it using a policy that allows for service differentiation and controls wide-area network mobility.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mobile networks will become more efficient and simpler to manage with the introduction of the new 5G Core architecture. The first benefit is that it shortens the time spent on marketing new services. Moreover, service providers will be able to slice their networks more effectively and offer end-to-end service level agreements to their business clients (SLA). Thus, all of these benefits will fuel the growth of the global 5G core market during the forecast period.

To expand user plane functionality, split traffic at the edge, and dynamically track traffic breakout, 5G Core edge computing supports a number of additional functions. Over the forecast period, all of these factors are anticipated to fuel the market.

The RAN and devices can be significantly simplified with a 5G new radio standalone (5G NR SA). Without an LTE anchor, it provides lower control plane latency, enabling extremely quick link times and improving the end-user experience. Additionally, in comparison to earlier technologies, it will permit larger bit rates. Thus, it will drive the growth of the 5G core market globally during the study period.

On the flip side, growing cases of cybersecurity threats may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific 5G core market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the growing technological advancements and strengthening industrial infrastructure. Apart from that, the region is home to several key players operating in the 5G core market, which is forecast to have a significant contribution to the growth of the market during the study period. The expansion of infrastructure, particularly in countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India, as well as the growing use of 4G and 5G networks, present tremendous prospects for the introduction of the 5G core solution.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global COVID-19 instances are on the rise, which is slowing down the economy. Developed nations are particularly hard hit by the onset of the pandemic. The 5G core market is negatively impacted by COVID-19 due to a decline in government and private spending. Furthermore, decline in R&D further affected the growth of the 5G core market.

Competitors in the Market

• Nokia

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• ZTE

• Samsung

• Affirmed Networks

• Mavenir

• NECNEW

• Cisco

• HPE

• Oracle

• Athonet

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global 5G core market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, Network Function, Deployment Model, End-User, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Solution

• Professional services

• Managed Services

By Network Function

• Access and Mobility Management Function

• Policy Control Function

• Unified Data Management

• Others

By Deployment Model

• Cloud-based

• On-Premises

• By End-User

• Telecom operators

• Enterprises

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

