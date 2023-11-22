E-Learning Market Growth and Opportunities (2023-2032) | Aptara, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Meridian Knowledge Solutions

The global e-learning market size was US$ 188.9 billion in 2021. The global e-learning market is forecast to grow to US$ 401.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

E-learning refers to the process of online training and learning through the use of e-learning platforms. E-learning uses computers, smartphones, and other portable devices to deliver formal education. It is an emerging component of evolving educational system, but the lines between the two systems are shifting to meet their respective needs.

Factors Influencing the Market

Most nations view education as both a human right and a duty. Various governments are investing highly to educate as many children as possible. In response to the crisis in global education, the national governments also announce an immediate increase in spending on education. Thus, the growing contribution of government authorities is expected to drive the growth of the e-learning market during the study period.

Growing adoption of technologies will escalate the growth of the e-learning market during the study period. As a result of the rising use of technologies like AI, IoT, and big data to make teaching and learning more effective and individualized, the global e-learning market will continue to highlight the benefits of e-learning over the next few years. Apart from that, the launch of new products is expected to propel the e-learning market throughout the study period.

The global e-learning market will benefit from the advantages offered by the process. For instance, students do not require to visit far-off places to study. Moreover, it is a cost-effective method of education that brings convenience for both teachers and professionals. In addition, the presence of a vast number of applications offering advanced features is expected to continue to contribute to the growth of the global e-learning market during the study period.

On the contrary, a lack of awareness about e-learning may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for e-learning increased severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has substantially raised awareness regarding remote methods. Most educational institutions started offering online education to maintain the safety of the staff and students. Apart from that, governments also imposed restrictions, which upsurged the adoption of e-learning.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific e-learning market had the greatest market share and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. It is due to several factors like a rise in the number of students attending online high schools, the expansion of multinational corporations, and the growing demand for employment opportunities. Apart from that, other factors like the rise in mobile penetration and growing digitization of content are expected to benefit the e-learning market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Aptara, Inc.

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• Meridian Knowledge Solutions

• Cornerstone

• Citrix Education

• CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Learning Pool

• NetDimensions.

• SAP SE

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global e-learning market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, and Region.

By Product Type

• Academic

• Corporate

• Government

By Technology Type

• E-learning

• Learning management system

• Application simulation tool

• Rapid e-learning

• Podcasts

• Virtual classroom

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global E-Learning Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global E-Learning market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global E-Learning Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global E-Learning market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Continue….

