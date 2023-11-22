Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis and Outlook (2023-2032) | Deliveroo, Glovo, Takeaway.com, Uber Technologies Inc.

The global online food delivery services market size was US$ 111.9 billion in 2021. The global online food delivery services market is forecast to grow to US$ 511.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Online food delivery is a service that enables customers to order food from a certain restaurant via the internet. Users can accomplish this by utilizing a mobile phone application or by directly visiting the website and placing an order. Long line-ups and delivery times have both decreased because of the advent of an online meal delivery system, which has been a useful addition.

Factors Influencing the Market

The two most frequent strategies employed by industry leaders to hasten their business expansion have been partnerships and acquisitions. The growing number of innovative strategic steps by industry players will significantly drive the growth of the online food delivery services market during the study period.

The global online food market is growing due to the rise in internet usage and the rising working population. Apart from that, the mounting use of mobile phones and rising demand for convenience will also contribute to the growth of the online food delivery services market during the study period.

Growing government expenditure and IoT integration will propel the online food delivery services market forward. The demand for internet meal delivery services is expanding quickly in developing nations. As a result of technological advancements, the global online food delivery services market is expected to grow substantially during the analysis period.

On the flip side, technological issues related to online food delivery services may limit the growth of the online food delivery services market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global online food delivery services market gained traction due to the rise in the demand for online food delivery services. The terror of the COVID-19 disease restricted people from going out. As a result, it significantly increased the demand for online delivery. For instance, Deliveroo, an online food delivery platform, recorded a sharp growth after the onset of the pandemic. The platform recorded a sharp increase in the user base as reported by the chief executive, Will Shu.

Regional Analysis

In 2020, APAC held the largest market share for online food delivery services. The region’s development can be linked to millennials’ evolving preferences and an increase in per capita income. Additionally, the quick adoption of cutting-edge technologies like voice-assistant apps is forecast to drive the market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Deliveroo

• Glovo

• Takeaway.com

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

• Grubhub

• Just Eat Holding Limited

• Swiggy

• Foodpanda

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global online food delivery services market segmentation focuses on Type, Channel, Payment Method, and Region.

By Type:

• Restaurant to Consumer

• Platform to Consumer

By Channel

• Desktop

• Mobile Applications

By Payment Method

• Cash on delivery

• Online

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

