P2P Payment Market Trends and Forecast (2023-2032) | One97 Communications Ltd., ClearXchange, CurrencyFair Ltd., PayPal Pte Ltd

The global P2P payment market size was US$ 1901.1 million in 2021. The global P2P payment market is forecast to grow to US$ 5311.60 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Online solutions allow users to make person-to-person payments by transferring money from a bank account or credit card to another person’s account over the Internet (P2P). This process is referred to as the P2P payment market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The P2P payment platform allows users to perform convenient payments. People no longer need to draw cash or take cash everywhere they go. It also reduces the cost associated with physical branches, hiring, and branch management, which is another notable advantage. A peer-to-peer payment network provides a strong structure to assure that borrowers have a method of payback, which lowers the market risk for investors. Investors can lower a variety of market risks, including interest rates, unemployment rates, and risk of property values. All of these advantages will propel the P2P payment market forward during the study period.

Mobile web payments are growing steadily as it only requires a smartphone to carry out the entire process. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the P2P payment market. Apart from that, factors like the growing deployment of online banking and e-commerce will also have a significant contribution to the market during the study period.

On the flip side, factors like rising cases of data breaches and security issues in P2P payments may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the P2P payment market since companies started relying on online methods to continue operations. Moreover, the growth of the user-base on the e-commerce platforms, combined with the rise in the adoption of mobile phones for education and other purposes, have substantially contributed to the growth of the P2P payment market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific P2P payment market is forecast to record high growth due to the growing popularity of online payments and e-commerce platforms in China and Indonesia. In China, the country’s accessibility to advanced FinTech facilities will also contribute to the growth of the overall regional P2P payment market during the study period. The growth prospects of the market are also fuelled by the rising adoption of smart technology and increasing demand for hassle-free payment methods.

Competitors in the Market

• One97 Communications Ltd.

• ClearXchange

• CurrencyFair Ltd.

• PayPal Pte Ltd

• TransferWise Ltd.

• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• SnapCash

• Dwolla Inc.

• Square Inc.

• Tencent

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global P2P payment market segmentation focuses on Transaction, End-User, and Region.

By Transaction mode

• NFC/Smartcard

• SMS

• Mobile Apps

By End-User

• Consumer Credit payment

• Real Estate payments

• Student payment

• Small Business payment

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

