Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Trends, Analysis, and Growth Forecast (2023-2032)

The global big data analytics in agriculture market size was 0.9 billion in 2021. The global big data analytics in the agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.79 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Big data refers to the vast amount of data gathered for information required to assist an organization with further strategies and decisions. Big Data analytics is gaining significant popularity in the agriculture sector to help farmers tackle problems related to the global population, climate change, and urbanization.

The rising adoption of urban farming practices will primarily drive the growth of the global big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period. The market is expected to witness potential opportunities due to the factors like rising population, rising demand for organic crops, etc. Apart from that, large-scale data analysis and AI can help urban farmers enhance their efficiency, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period.

IoT devices are made to increase the overall productivity of farming. For instance, it is difficult for farmers to control the spread of infection in a herd of thousands of cows. This can be reduced through IoT gadgets designed to evaluate fertility. Thus, it will result in successful breeding. On the flip side, the high costs of big data analytics may limit the adoption of technology in agriculture sector.

North America held the largest share in the big data analytics in agriculture market, owing to the contribution of prominent countries like the United States and Canada. Further, the region is home to a myriad number of large farmhouses with the best agricultural equipment. Thus, the growing adoption of advanced technologies is expected to positively contribute to the growth of the big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific big data analytics in agriculture market will also record significant growth due to the growing urban population of the region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farming activities were significantly hampered due to the shortage of laborers. Apart from that, the impact on consumer purchasing power further affected the adoption of big data analytics in agriculture market.

However, due to food safety recalls, consumer demand, and environmental initiatives, agricultural production has come under more scrutiny. According to the Global Food Traceability Center (GFTC), the pandemic has progressively raised the demand for agricultural products as cutting-edge data-driven solutions can help farmers boost their production capacity. Thus, it positively affected the big data analytics in agriculture market.

• Deere & Company

• Taranis

• AgEagle

• Teejet Technologies

• The Climate Corporation

• Trimble

• AGCO Corporation

• AgJunction

• Raven Industries

• AG Leader

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Descartes Labs

• ec2ce

• Prospera Technologies

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Application

• Farm Analytics

• Livestock Analytics

• Aquaculture Analytics

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Chapter 1: Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

