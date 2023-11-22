Foxconn founder works to secure a KMT-TPP Taiwan presidential ticket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) released communication records on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that appear to show his attempts to arrange cooperation between presidential candidates Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

Gou posted an image of the records on Facebook that appear to show communications between Gou, the Kuomintang’s Hou, and Taiwan People’s Party’s Ko. According to the records, Gou met with Ko on Wednesday and called Hou multiple times.

Continuing, the records say that Ko agreed to meet Gou and Hou in person on the same day. The meeting is described as being focused on combining the KMT, TPP, and Gou’s power to assist in achieving cooperation.

Combining individual support for Hou and Ko as candidates produces a result that is comfortably more than that of the race’s current frontrunner Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Cooperation talks between the KMT and TPP broke down after the two parties failed to agree on which party’s candidate would lead a possible joint presidential ticket. On Tuesday Hou said cooperation was still possible, and Ko cryptically hinted that the possibility is still on the table, on Wednesday.

Gou is himself a declared candidate in Taiwan’s presidential race, having run a campaign as an independent. Gou’s poll numbers have hovered around 10% or less since declaring his candidacy.

The deadline for registering a candidacy in Taiwan’s presidential election is Friday.



Terry Gou's Facebook post describing communications between the presidential candidates.