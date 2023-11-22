Automotive All-wheel-drive Market 2023 Projections Point to Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Through 2032

The newest analysis of the Automotive All-wheel-drive Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Automotive All-wheel-drive Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A vehicle with all-wheel drive has a powertrain that can deliver energy to all its wheels, either continuously or as needed. The following are the most typical models of all-wheel drive: Has two axles, each of which may have both wheels powered. The market is driven by key factors such as growing electric vehicles, increasing demand for improved vehicle safety, stability, & enhanced driving dynamics and increase in safety awareness across the world. The WHO Global Status Report on Highway Safety predicts that more than 1.24 million people have died globally in road accidents in 2010. Countries have been motivated to adopt strict car safety regulations by the rising accident incidence. In terms of automobile safety regulations, the European Union and the US government are in the front.

As a result, OEMs are releasing cars with built-in safety technologies that manage the stability and safety of the car as well as improve driving dynamics. As compared to RWD or FWD systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) systems contribute to the vehicle’s stability by giving it more capabilities through improved traction. Furthermore, increasing Demand for Sports Utility Vehicles propel the overall growth of the market. However, high cost of AWD system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive All-wheel-drive Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share owing to high adoption rate of the all-wheel drive-drive market and increase in use AWD SUVs from NA region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the rise in product launches during the forecast years.

Major market players included in this report are:

BorgWarner Inc.

American Axle Manufacturing

Toyota Motor Corporation

Continental AG

JTEKT Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

GKN PLC

Dana Holding Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion Type:

ICE Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

By System Type:

Manual AWD

Automatic AWD

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

