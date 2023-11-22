Foam Dressing Market Key Players Set to Shake Up with Huge Growth Potential

The newest analysis of the Foam Dressing Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study.

Global Foam Dressing Market is valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A foam dressing is made of sterile polyurethane foam and hydrocolloid adhesive, and it is used to treat wounds such as burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetic ulcers. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and the high incidence rate of diabetic ulcers are driving growth in this market. Among the key drivers propelling market growth are an increase in surgical cases, a rapidly ageing population, and an increase in the number of diabetes patients. According to the World Economic Forum, the current population of Japanese people over 65 years old accounts for 25% of the total population. This figure is expected to rise to 40% by 2060. Because older people are more likely to sustain wounds, the market for foam dressing is expected to expand throughout the forecast period.

Another driving factor in the market is an increase in the number of obese/overweight people. According to a Sage Journals & Indian Academy of Neurosciences, 2021 article, the number of obese people in India is estimated to be 135 million. Similarly, according to the Obesity Evidence Hub, two-thirds of Australians, or 35.6 percent, are overweight, with 31.3 percent expected to be obese. These circumstances are expected to increase demand for bariatric treatments and other related surgeries, driving market growth over the forecasted time frame. However, availability of various substitutes along with stringent regulations for foam dressings is expected to hamper the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Foam Dressing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market for foam dressing is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.3 percent. This is due to the region’s increased chronic diseases and obesity as a result of changing lifestyles. Whereas, due to increasing number of diabetic patients, the rise in the number of obese people, and technological advancements, North America dominates the market and accounted for the highest revenue share.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adhesive foam dressing

Non-adhesive foam dressing

By Application:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

