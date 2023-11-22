Food Fortifying Agents Market Booms Ahead Key Players Driving Expansion

The newest analysis of the Food Fortifying Agents Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

Food fortifying agents are used to improve the nutritional value of a food by adding micronutrients to it. Fortifying food agents involves proteins, vitamins, lipids, prebiotics, minerals, vitamins, and others, which help boost nutritional value and benefit health. The surging demand for fortifying agents in dietary supplements, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growth of the food & beverage industry are the major factors attributed to the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the overall global dietary supplements sector was evaluated to be worth USD 205 billion and the sector is progressively growing and projected to reach USD 308 billion by 2028. Accordingly, the rising consumption of dietary supplements is fueling the demand for Food Fortifying Agents, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the world. However, the high cost involved in R&D activities and price differences in fortified vs. non-fortified products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising technical assistance by governments and growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fortifying agents are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Food Fortifying Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of the food fortification sector and surging demand for healthy food additives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the flourishing growth of the food & beverage industry, as well as rising inclination toward immunity-boosting ingredients, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Fortifying Agents Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill

DSM

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

DuPont

BASF SE

Arla Foods Amba

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nestle SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Proteins & amino acids

Vitamins

Lipids

Prebiotics & probiotics

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others

By Application:

Infant formula

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Cereals & cereal-based products

Beverages

Dietary supplements

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

