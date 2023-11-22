Taiwan Army to conduct exercise at Tainan's Xishu beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army is set to conduct a live-fire exercise on Thursday (Dec. 28) at Tainan’s Xishu Beach to bolster combat capabilities.

According to the Fisheries Agency, the Army's 203rd Brigade will conduct drills from 8-10 a.m.

The military classifies beaches into three different color categories based on the likelihood they are used by China for an invasion: red, yellow, and blue. Red beaches are those where large-scale and formal landings can be carried out, CNA reported. Yellow beaches are for smaller landings, and blue beaches are considered difficult for landing operations.

U.S. military analyst Ian Easton pointed out in his book “The Chinese Invasion Threat: Taiwan's Defense and American Strategy in Asia” that Xishu Beach is labeled a red beach, due to its location. The beach is situated near the downtown area of Tainan and is close to Anping Port, Yuguang Island, and the coastal highway. It is also adjacent to the Tainan Airport and the Air Force base.

Taiwan’s Armed Forces have previously conducted multiple exercises at various red beaches across Taiwan, including Chia Nan Beach in Taichung, Chuwei Beach in Taoyuan, and Bali Beach in New Taipei City. Drills included tactical maneuvers, troop deployments, and live ammunition firing to bolster defense readiness.