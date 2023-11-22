Poll shows oppostion narrow gap with frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — What was once a wide gap between Taiwan’s presidential candidates has significantly narrowed, according to a new poll that shows all major party candidates within about three points of one another.

Pollster My Formosa released results on Wednesday (Nov. 22) that showed the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德) with 30.4% support and the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) with 27.2%. Last month’s poll showed Lai about three points higher than where he is now, while Hou’s support grew by 5%.

Meanwhile, support for Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also showed a healthy increase of around 5%, in third at 27.1%. The percentage of voters who said they would not vote was 2.2%, and those who did not respond was 9.3%.

If independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) is included in polling, Ko’s support drops the most at just under 23%. Lai and Hou’s results are within the poll’s 3% margin of error if Gou is included.



The poll surveyed 1,071 people throughout all of Taiwan’s counties and cities. It was conducted by Computer-assisted telephone interviewing between Nov. 7 and 17, which was before cooperation talks between the KMT and TPP broke down over disagreement about which parties’ candidate would lead a possible joint ticket.

On Tuesday, Hou said there is still time to make cooperation work, though TPP leaders have questioned the likelihood of agreeing. On Wednesday, Ko left reporters guessing at a press conference, during which he said the U.S. had also asked him what form his presidential run would take.

“I said Taiwan is an island full of surprises. There are only two days left, no need to be nervous,” Ko quipped.

The deadline for registering a candidacy in Taiwan’s presidential election is Nov. 24.