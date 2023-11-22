Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wildfire caused traffic to back up for f5ive km in south Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 22).

On the southbound lanes of National Freeway 1 from the Rende System Interchange to the Luzhou Interchange large plumes of smoke appeared after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, reported ETtoday. The smoke is believed to have been generated by a brush fire on Yuanhua Road in Kaohsiung City's Lujhu District, per New-Reporter.com.

Kaohsiung City Fire Department dispatched 11 vehicles and 24 firefighters to the scene for rescue efforts. Due to the heavy smoke, traffic has been backed up for about 5 kilometers.

The Freeway Bureau called on drivers to avoid the congested road by taking another route. For those motorists already driving in the area, the bureau asked that they keep a safe following distance and drive carefully.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



