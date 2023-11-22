Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan

Brush fire broke out mid-afternoon in Kaohsiung City's Lujhu District

  212
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/22 17:01
(New-Reporter.com image)

(New-Reporter.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wildfire caused traffic to back up for f5ive km in south Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 22).

On the southbound lanes of National Freeway 1 from the Rende System Interchange to the Luzhou Interchange large plumes of smoke appeared after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, reported ETtoday. The smoke is believed to have been generated by a brush fire on Yuanhua Road in Kaohsiung City's Lujhu District, per New-Reporter.com.

Kaohsiung City Fire Department dispatched 11 vehicles and 24 firefighters to the scene for rescue efforts. Due to the heavy smoke, traffic has been backed up for about 5 kilometers.

The Freeway Bureau called on drivers to avoid the congested road by taking another route. For those motorists already driving in the area, the bureau asked that they keep a safe following distance and drive carefully.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan
(New-Reporter.com image)

Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan
(New-Reporter.com image)

Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan
(New-Reporter.com image)

Watch wildfire cause 5 km traffic jam in south Taiwan
(New-Reporter.com image)
fire
blaze
wildfire
wildfires
traffic jam
National Freeway 1
Kaohsiung City Fire Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Mountain of trash catches fire in Taiwan's Miaoli County
Mountain of trash catches fire in Taiwan's Miaoli County
2023/11/20 17:03
1 dead after fire breaks out in Taiwan's Taichung
1 dead after fire breaks out in Taiwan's Taichung
2023/11/16 16:21
Firefighters battle fire aboard boat on Taiwan's outer island
Firefighters battle fire aboard boat on Taiwan's outer island
2023/11/15 17:21
Road paver catches fire after striking gas pipe in northern Taiwan
Road paver catches fire after striking gas pipe in northern Taiwan
2023/11/14 17:03
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
2023/11/12 17:34