Taiwan’s ITRI inks MOU with 6G-Sandbox on 6G research

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Europe’s 6G-Sandbox to enhance cooperation between European and Taiwanese enterprises in 6G research on Tuesday (Nov. 21) in Hsinchu.

ITRI and 6G-Sandbox will work on joint communications and sensing (JCAS) and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS). ITRI will look to facilitate 6G-Sandbox’s access to vital components, including 5G cores, 5G O-RAN base stations, SMO/RIC management platforms, JCAS frameworks, and advanced network planning and emulation tools.

As part of the initial negotiations, ITRI representatives visited the 6G-Sandbox testbed in Malaga, Spain, on Nov. 8.

“By seamlessly integrating technologies, applications, and experimental networks from Taiwan into the 6G-Sandbox testbeds, we are paving the way for collaborative experimentation for people in Europe and Taiwanese companies and institutes, focusing on both 5G and 6G technologies,” said Ting Pang-an, general director of ITRI’s Information and Communications Research Laboratories.

“Auray Technology has expressed keen interest in contributing their expertise in OTIC, including RAN Intelligent Controller and security testing. Looking ahead, we plan to extend invitations to universities and additional Taiwanese companies, aligning our shared commitment to innovating 5G networks and defining 6G standards,” Ting added.

“Through a robust interconnection between 6G-Sandbox testbeds and the ITRI experimental network, we aim to create a comprehensive research platform for 6G applications. This MOU will further our ability to work with thought leaders across the globe and jointly run experiments to further advances in wireless communications,” said Michael Dieudonne, 6G-Sandbox coordinator.