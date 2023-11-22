Taiwan slams North Korea spy satellite launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Nov. 22) condemned North Korea's launch of a spy satellite.

North Korea's KCNA state news agency on Wednesday claimed the country had launched a "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a "Malligyong-1" reconnaissance satellite from the Sohae launch facility in Cholsan County, North Phyongan Province, at 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Nov. 21). The South Korean military said that the rocket was headed south with a reconnaissance satellite, while the Japanese government said the rocket flew over Okinawa and towards the Pacific, per Reuters.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, MOFA said two previous attempts by North Korea to launch reconnaissance satellites into orbit in May and August ended in failure. It added that this also marked North Korea's 22nd missile test this year.

The ministry said, "The launch of military satellites and other means of coercive force represents a provocative act that once again undermines regional peace and security." MOFA expressed its deepest concern and condemnation over the matter and once again called on North Korea to abide by relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and "promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region through dialogue."

The U.S. also severely condemned the incident. White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that North Korea's satellite launch was a "brazen violation" of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions and risks aggravated tensions in the region. Watson reiterated that Washington will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the U.S. and the defense of its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said the use of ballistic missile technology to launch a satellite was "clearly a violation" of relevant U.N. resolutions that "affects the safety" of Japanese citizens, reported DW. He said that Japan filed a protest over the launch and "condemned it in the strongest possible terms."