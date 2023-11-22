Chrysanthemum show to open at former Taiwan leader’s residence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival opens Friday (Nov. 24) at the former residence of President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in Taipei.

The event showcases a diverse array of chrysanthemums, art installations, and offers from local businesses, including discounts and limited-time merchandise.

One standout feature is an artwork by Sapud Kacaw, an Amis landscaping artist from Hualien. Inspired by the concept of "water," Kacaw crafted a curving piece using driftwood and bamboo to depict the fluid movement of water. The driftwood, shaped by time, encapsulates memories in every grain and mark, while the resilient bamboo symbolizes continuity, the organizers explained.

The floral exhibition also highlights decorative bamboo woven pieces by Lin Ching-ke (林靖格), a bamboo artist from Beitou. Employing multi-layered weaving techniques, Lin enhances the artwork, with special attention given to a 2.5-meter-tall wine pot. According to the Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office, this impressive piece utilizes various techniques in both form and weaving.

Visitors are encouraged to capture moments with photos and engage in an online quiz session that promises prizes such as a gold sunflower necklace. Additionally, approximately 60 businesses in the Shilin commercial district will provide discounts and roll out chrysanthemum-themed products, ranging from desserts to candles and soaps.

For more details, visit the event website, the Shilin Residence Facebook page, or the Flowers in Taipei website.

2023 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival

Location: Shilin Residence Park, 60, Fulin Road, Shilin District, Taipei City

Date: Nov. 24-Dec. 10

Time: Outdoor zones 8 a.m.-6 p.m./Indoor zones 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.



2023 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival starts Nov. 24, 2023. (Facebook, Shilin Residence photo)



Sapud Kacaw creates “Flow of Water” art installation for 2023 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival. (Parks and Street Lights Office photo)



A bamboo wine pot by artist Lin Ching-ke (林靖格). (Parks and Street Lights Office photo)