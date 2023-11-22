Netherlands election: Voters to replace PM Mark Rutte

Polls have opened, and are scheduled to close late on Wednesday evening

Candidates include new leader of Rutte's VVD party Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius, anti-Islamist Geert Wilders and Labor leader Frans Timmermans

The election was called for after Rutte's coalition collapsed over disagreements over how to curb asylum seekers

Who are the candidates?

Four politicians and their parties are competing for the European country's leadership.

Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, a former refugee who is now campaigning to limit migration, leads Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). Winning would make her the first female Dutch prime minister.

Former European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans now leads the combined Labor and Green left ticket. He has put climate change at the center of his campaign, alongside attempting to win back blue-collar workers.

Geert Wilders, known internationally for his anti-Islam stances, meanwhile leads the Party for Freedom (PVV). He is known for calling for a ban on the Quran and having "fewer" Moroccans in the Netherlands.

Center-right Pieter Omtzigt is also part of the race. He represents his own New Social Contract (NSC) party, though polls show he is trailing behind the other three candidates.

The unique Dutch political system makes it very difficult for a single party to achieve a majority, with a coalition almost an inevitability.

What do we know about the vote?

Dutch voters are heading to the polls on Wednesday for a general election that will bring in a new prime minister, after Mark Rutte's 13-year-premiership ended after his coalition collapsed last summer.

Polls are due to start opening at 0630 GMT (0730 CET). Voting will continue until 2000 GMT. Preliminary results are expected soon after, though the final results are not expected before Thursday.

The election became necessary when Rutte's coalition government collapsed in July, after failing to agree on means to curb the influx of asylum seekers. Rutte announced he would quit politics, though he remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)