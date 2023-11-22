India Petrochemical Market Revenue Projections 2023 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

The newest analysis of the India Petrochemical Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The petrochemical market in India stood at 42.50 Million Tons and is estimated to reach 49.62 Million Tons by 2025. It will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% between FY 2021 and FY 2025.

Petrochemical includes hydrocarbons derived from the downstream processing of crude oil and natural gas. It has extensive usage in several industries, such as agriculture, automotive, construction, plastic, packaging, and personal care.

Segment insights:

The petrochemical market in India may be segmented into three divisions basic petrochemicals, intermediates, and other petro-based chemicals. The basic petrochemicals segment dominated the market, accounting for ~45.53% of the share of the market volume in FY 2020. Basic petrochemicals include polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, synthetic detergent intermediates, and performance plastics.

Intermediates appeared to be the second-leading segment in FY 2020, followed by other petro-based chemicals. The increasing consumption of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride is expected to attribute to the growth of the basic petrochemicals segment.

Production insights:

The production of petrochemicals in India grew at a steady rate over the past few years. In FY 2019, the intermediates segment dominated the petrochemical production, accounting for 50.8% of the production volume. According to the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), India had 11 feed cracker complexes for petrochemical production as of FY 2020.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has hampered the growth momentum of the petrochemical market in India, disrupting the supply chain along with weakening the demand. However, the level of impact and the recovery trajectory have been different across the petrochemical value chain. The supply of petrochemical has majorly been affected owing to labor shortage, logistical challenges, low utilization rates, and the reduction in operational expenses.

The petrochemical market witnessed a notable change in its consumption pattern amid the pandemic. Industries, such as the automotive, construction, electronics, textiles, and rigid packaging experienced a sudden slump in demand. On the other hand, the demand for petrochemicals from flexible packaging, personal care, and healthcare has risen sharply. The pandemic is expected to bring about various changes in the India petrochemical market, including digitization, increased consolidation activities, and a focus on scenario-based planning.

Companies covered:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited

Nayara Energy Limited

ONGC Petro additions Limited

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

