Digital Signature Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Digital Signature Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Digital Signature Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital signature is dependent on encryption and decryption methods and is used for validation and authentication of digital document, software, or an electronic message including e-mails, word documents, and portable document format. It consists of digital ID that involves a private key (given to the file) and a public key (functions as a digital document’s digital signature with “hash” that confirms the identity and tracks modifications related to the document). The increasing investments in electronic documents by governments and enterprises, upgrade in end-to-end customer experience, enhanced security with a controlled and seamless workflow and improved operational efficiency at lower OPEX are the factors responsible for the growth of Digital Signature Market over the forecast period.

For example, there is a possibility of modification in paper document after being signed, its virtually impossible to modify or manipulate the digital signature. Thus, assuring authenticity of data which will further drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 27th August 2020, DocuSign and Workplace by Facebook integrated digital signature workflows into chat and social platform, mainly focused on its agreement of Cloud amid digital transformation efforts and remote work. Also, in July 2020, Vitro and Thales entered into a partnership which enables Thales to offer efficient digital services using Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line including Email and Web Applications, to protect North American government agencies from all file-borne threats.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Inc.

OneSpan

Thales Group

DocuSign, Inc.

IDEMIA

Ascertia

Zoho Corporation

GlobalSign

Entrust Datacard

DigiCert, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Banking and Finance: The digital signature market in banking and finance has grown due to the increasing adoption of electronic contracts, KYC processes, loan approvals, and secure transactions, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing paperwork.

Healthcare: In healthcare, digital signatures are utilized for electronic health records (EHR), patient consent forms, telemedicine, and prescription authentication, streamlining processes, ensuring compliance, and enhancing data security.

Legal and Real Estate: The legal sector relies on digital signatures for contract management, document authentication, e-filing, and remote notarization, simplifying legal processes and improving accessibility.

Government: Government agencies use digital signatures for citizen services, online forms, permits, and official documentations, ensuring authenticity, reducing bureaucracy, and enhancing efficiency.

Retail: The retail industry utilizes digital signatures for transactions, contracts, and customer agreements, enabling secure and legally-binding electronic documentation and improving customer experiences.

Supply Chain: Digital signatures in supply chain management verify transactions, agreements, and contracts between parties, ensuring transparency, authenticity, and compliance along the supply chain.

Insurance: Digital signatures in insurance streamline policy issuance, claims processing, and policyholder verifications, enhancing the speed of operations and reducing administrative costs.

Education: Digital signatures are employed in educational institutions for administrative paperwork, enrollment processes, certifications, and remote learning documentation, offering convenience and security.

Compliance and Regulations: The growing need for compliance with e-signature laws and regulations, such as eIDAS in the EU and ESIGN Act in the US, drives the adoption of digital signatures across various industries.

The continuous evolution of technology, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and the shift towards remote work environments are driving further growth and innovation in the digital signature market across industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Solutions:

Software

Hardware

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

Real Estate

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

