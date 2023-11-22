India Solar Energy Market Massive Growth Predicted for Market During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the India Solar Energy Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The installed solar energy capacity capacity is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.84% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

There has been a spurt in the demand for renewable energy since conventional electricity generation methods such as thermal power plants are getting exhausted. In India, solar power is one of the most popular renewable sources of energy. The solar energy market is constantly expanding through efficient collaboration between the government and the private sector. In FY 2020, India ranked fifth in solar power installed capacity. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) regulates the market.

Some of the major producers are Adani Power Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, ReNew Energy Global Plc, and Torrent Power Limited.

Market insights:

Solar energy generation has become central to the National Action Plan on Climate Change. At present, most of the solar photovoltaic (PV) panel installations in India are done using crystalline silicon, which improves the power efficiency by about 22% The National Solar Mission is one of the key initiatives to promote solar power expansion/generation. Solar power capacity has increased by more than 15 times in the last seven years, from 2.6 GW in March 2014 to 41.09 GW in May 2021.

Segment insights:

The solar energy market can be segmented on the basis of grid connected solar applications and off-grid solar applications. The grid connected solar application segment holds the largest market share. Application-wise status of installations under the Off-grid and Decentralised Solar PV Applications Programme is comparatively much lower than grid connected applications. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has aimed to provide solar PV-based applications in areas where grid power is either not available or is unreliable, with the help of its Off-grid Solar PV Applications Programme.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In India, demand for electricity dropped when a lockdown was imposed during the first wave of COVID-19, causing commercial and office spaces to stay closed. This adversely impacted the demand for solar power. The supply side was also negatively impacted as 85% of the migrant labor in solar parks returned to their villages during the lockdown. With the easing of restrictions on movement, solar companies started procuring and setting up solar plants once again. The government also started promoting domestic solar products and introduced several policies to boost the solar energy market before and after the second wave of the pandemic. Given the government’s efforts to revive the market in light of the pandemic, solar energy along with other renewable resources may be dedicated to tackle climate change.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

