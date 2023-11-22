India Warehousing Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the India Warehousing Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

In FY 2020, the warehousing market was valued at INR 1050 Billion. In terms of space requirement, it stood at 265 million square feet in FY 2021. The total revenue is projected to reach INR 2243.79 Billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%.

Logistics and warehousing play a crucial role to bridge the gap between customers and manufacturers. The ease and efficiency of a logistic chain have a huge impact on the time a product reaches the customer. Effective warehousing is crucial for companies so that they can maintain their inventory and supply the goods whenever demand rises. As the e-commerce industry started growing, warehouses became an integral part of the logistics chain. Warehouses not only provide room for storing products but also play an important role in providing space for packaging, docking, and drawing out products so that the delivery time is reduced.

Some of the major players in this sector are Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Central Warehousing Corporation.

Market insights:

The space requirement is expected to reach 483 million square feet in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.77%. The top six cities with modern warehousing capacity are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

Segment insights:

In 2021, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) sector acquired the maximum warehousing space, followed by e-commerce. The 3PL, e-commerce, FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors acquired 31%, 31%, 5%, 5%, 4% of warehousing space, respectively. The FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors outsource their space requirements to 3PL players. Therefore, their warehousing space requirement is less than that of 3PL sector.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020 which led to a labor crisis in all major cities. Warehouses faced a workforce shortage and operations were hampered. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted people to shop online and boosted the e-commerce market and warehousing space requirements. The organized food delivery has risen in view of the pandemic which has augmented cold chain warehousing space requirement. The demand of industrial and consumer goods has dropped, increasing the construction cost of warehouses.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

