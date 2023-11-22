Computer Vision Market Share, Analysis, Size, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Computer Vision Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Computer Vision Market is valued approximately at USD 11 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A computer vision is a field of artificial intelligence that develops, processes, and examines real-world images to generate symbolic or numerical information, frequently in the way of a decision. Using digital images from videos and cameras and deep learning models, machines can precisely detect and categorize objects. From the viewpoint of engineering, computer vision seeks to recognize and automate tasks that can be performed by the human visual system.

Nowadays, computer vision is being extensively utilized in a range of applications, such as automotive, consumer electronic, security and surveillance, medical, and entertainment, among others. The rise in adoption of computer vision in automotive industry, growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems, and escalating demand of 3D computer vision systems are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, the UK government’s (Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles) initiative with Innovate UK and Meridian Mobility, has offered a new funding of around USD 39.6 million for the development of autonomous and connected vehicles in the United Kingdom. Similarly, in 2018, the U.S. also unveiled a funding of about USD 100 million for a highly automated “vehicle research and development” program. Thus, the rise in investment and/or funding on autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles could potentially lead to a rise in adoption for computer vision, making a significant market growth around the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corp.

Teledyne Technologies International Corp

Texas Instruments Inc.

Intel Corporation

Baumer Optronic GmbH

MVTec Software GmbH

MARKET OVERVIEW

The computer vision market has experienced rapid growth across industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and security, driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, and image processing technologies.

In healthcare, computer vision is utilized for medical imaging analysis, disease detection, surgical assistance, and patient monitoring, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and healthcare delivery.

In the automotive sector, computer vision technology is employed in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), enabling features like lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous driving capabilities for increased safety and convenience.

Retail industries leverage computer vision for smart inventory management, cashier-less checkout systems, customer behavior analysis, and personalized shopping experiences, leading to improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Agriculture benefits from computer vision applications such as crop monitoring, disease detection, yield prediction, and precision agriculture, optimizing farming practices, and increasing crop yield while reducing resource usage.

Manufacturing relies on computer vision for quality inspection, defect detection, assembly line automation, and predictive maintenance, improving product quality, reducing errors, and minimizing downtime.

Security and surveillance systems integrate computer vision for facial recognition, object detection, and behavior analysis, enhancing threat detection, access control, and public safety measures.

The adoption of computer vision in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications enhances user experiences in gaming, training simulations, marketing, and design, creating immersive and interactive environments.

Advancements in deep learning algorithms, neural networks, and edge computing are driving the evolution of computer vision technology, enabling faster processing, greater accuracy, and the development of more sophisticated applications.

The computer vision market is poised for continued expansion with ongoing research and development, fostering innovations in areas like 3D vision, multimodal sensing, explainable AI, and the integration of computer vision with other emerging technologies for broader industrial applications.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Product:

PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems

By Application:

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

By End-User:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

