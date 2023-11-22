Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is valued approximately at USD 34.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is a device that collects information of an individual, image, object or sound, which is then stored in the data set without human intervention. Automatic Identification and Data Capture systems are used to manage documents, security, assets, inventory, and delivery processes in any industry or enterprise. AIDC systems are used in wide range of applications including retail, manufacturing, government, medicine, transportation, distribution, and many others. The growing e-commerce industry, rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and raised to 44.9% in 2020. The surging adoption of AIDC solutions by various financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy will further accelerate the market growth. Also, as per Statista, the e-commerce share of total retail sales in Vietnam was 1.8% in 2013 and has risen by 8.1% of total retail sales in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th November 2019, Panasonic launched an application programming interface (API) for its facial recognition technology in Japan. These API solutions will recognize the whole face with certain parts of the face through the integration of multiple deep learning technologies as well as controlled the errors caused by photographic conditions. Whereas, high installation cost of AIDC solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Dell

Samsung Group

Panasonic Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) market has witnessed significant growth across industries including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation due to the need for efficient data collection, inventory management, and improved operational processes.

Barcoding technology remains a fundamental component of AIDC systems, enabling accurate identification, tracking, and management of products, assets, and inventory throughout supply chains, leading to increased efficiency and reduced errors.

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology has gained traction in AIDC, allowing for real-time tracking, inventory visibility, and asset management, particularly in industries like retail, logistics, and healthcare where precise tracking and authentication are critical.

The healthcare sector utilizes AIDC for patient identification, medication administration, inventory management, and tracking medical equipment, improving patient safety, reducing errors, and streamlining workflows.

Retail industries leverage AIDC technologies for inventory control, point-of-sale (POS) systems, product authentication, and supply chain optimization, leading to enhanced customer experiences, reduced stockouts, and improved operational efficiency.

Manufacturing integrates AIDC solutions for quality control, asset tracking, production monitoring, and supply chain visibility, contributing to streamlined processes, reduced waste, and increased productivity.

In logistics and transportation, AIDC systems enable package tracking, route optimization, warehouse management, and fleet monitoring, improving delivery accuracy, reducing transit times, and enhancing overall logistics operations.

Advancements in AIDC technology include mobile-based scanning solutions, cloud-based data storage, and AI-powered analytics, enabling more agile and responsive data capture and processing capabilities.

The growing demand for contactless and automated solutions has fueled the adoption of AIDC technologies like QR codes, biometrics, and voice recognition systems, enhancing convenience, security, and operational efficiency.

The AIDC market is anticipated to continue expanding with the integration of IoT, AI, and machine learning, driving innovation in data capture, analysis, and utilization for improved decision-making, process optimization, and business intelligence.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Smart cards

RFID systems

Barcoding solutions

Biometric systems

Magnetic stripe cards

Optical character recognition (OCR) systems

Voice-directed WMS

Heads-up displays

Wearables

VR solutions

Google Glass

by Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Commercial

Energy & power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

