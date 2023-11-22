India Renewable Energy Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the India Renewable Energy Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

India Renewable Energy Market is expected to increase in the coming years, with a 13.15% growth rate between 2021 and 2026.

Rapid urbanization has fuelled power requirements for the smooth functioning of modern lifestyle. There is a spurt in the demand for renewable energy with the gradual exhaustion of conventional electricity generation methods such as thermal power. In India, solar and wind are the most popular renewable energy sources. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) regulates the market.

Some of the major producers are Adani Power Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, ReNew Energy Global Plc, and JSW Energy Limited.

Market insights:

In 2021, investment in the renewable energy market picked up during the April-September period, reaching ~INR 1.00 Trillion. The cumulative installed renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) stood at 92.54 GW by January 2021. The government has undertaken various schemes and programs to increase capacity and promote growth of renewable energy.

Segment insights:

The market is segmented into solar, wind, small hydro, and biopower. In FY 2020, India ranked fourth in the wind and renewable power and fifth in solar power installed capacity. Solar power capacity has increased by more than 15 times in the last seven years. The government widely promotes wind power projects around the country with the help of several private sector investments. The ministry is promoting efficient designs of water mills for mechanical utility and electricity generation and setting up micro hydel projects up to 100 KW for remote village electrification. About 32% of the primary energy is derived from biomass and a large number of the population is dependent on it.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

During the pandemic, the renewable energy sector was hit by multiple demand and supply shocks. However, the impact on the renewable power sector was relatively mild as the government announced a series of relief measures during the 2020  2021 period. The demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers had declined by about 18% during the 2020  2021 period, while that of residential consumers increased by 5%  7%. The overall drop in power demand led to a slowdown in the markets growth. Hence the government introduced various policy measures including tenders, power project construction, and expansion plans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

