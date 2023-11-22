Satellite Communication Market Demand, Size, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Satellite Communication Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately at USD 62.19 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Satellite Communication is sending, receiving and processing of information or in other words telecommunication. It relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals via a transponder. The growing need for uninterrupted communication in various industries and increasing need for high throughput satellite services will drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of internet of things (IoT) and growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rising IoT spending along with the increasing demand for wireless distributed control system in Asia pacific regions, may act as a major driving factor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the China led the Asia Pacific region in terms of IoT spending, spend around USD 168 billion in 2019. Further the number of internet connections in China was 1.59 billion in 2017 and has risen by 6 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th October 2018, Viasat Inc., enter into an agreement with SpaceX to launch its ViaSat-3 satellite missions in the 2020 – 2022 timeframe from the Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission aims to deliver terabits of data from space to meet growing global broadband demand and will directly-inject close to geostationary orbit. Whereas, high development and maintenance cost of earth station infrastructures to support satcom devices the growth of global Satellite Communication market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

SES S.A.

Viasat Inc.

Intelsat Corporation

Telesat

EchoStar Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

Gilat Satellite Networks

Cobham Limited

MARKET OVERVIEW

The satellite communication market has experienced substantial growth due to increasing demand for connectivity across various industries including telecommunications, broadcasting, government, maritime, aviation, and remote areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure.

Telecommunications industry relies on satellite communication for global coverage, offering voice, data, and internet services to remote and underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or insufficient.

Broadcasting companies use satellite communication for TV broadcasting, direct-to-home (DTH) services, and content distribution, ensuring wide coverage and high-quality transmission to viewers globally.

Government and military sectors utilize satellite communication for secure and resilient communication, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and disaster response, ensuring reliable connectivity in remote and critical situations.

Satellite communication plays a crucial role in maritime and aviation industries, providing connectivity for vessel tracking, maritime safety, weather monitoring, airline communications, in-flight entertainment, and aircraft connectivity.

Remote sensing and earth observation satellites are utilized for environmental monitoring, agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and natural resource exploration, providing valuable data for various industries and government agencies.

The advent of high-throughput satellites (HTS) and advancements in satellite technology have led to increased data rates, improved bandwidth efficiency, and reduced latency, enhancing the capabilities and performance of satellite communication systems.

Market growth is driven by the rising demand for broadband connectivity, IoT applications, and 5G backhaul services, which rely on satellite communication to extend coverage to remote and rural areas.

Investments in satellite constellations, such as LEO (Low Earth Orbit) and MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellites, are shaping the market by offering improved latency, global coverage, and increased capacity for data transmission.

Continued innovation in satellite technology, including the development of smaller, more cost-effective satellites, increased launch frequency, and advancements in ground station infrastructure, is expected to drive further growth in the satellite communication market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Component:

Equipment

Services

by Application:

Voice Communication

Broadcasting

Data Communication

By End-Use Industry:

Maritime

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Media

Government & Public Safety

Enterprises

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

