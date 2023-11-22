India Auto Ancillary Market Forecast to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

The newest analysis of the India Auto Ancillary Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The auto ancillary market is anticipated to reach INR 7,756.98 Billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

The auto ancillary market deals with the production and sale of intermediate equipment and automotive parts that are used in automobile manufacturing. It is a crucial part of the automotive industry in India. It is segmented into organized and unorganized sectors. The organized sector serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and deals in high-value instruments. The unorganized sector provides the aftermarket with low-value tools and parts. The business is moving toward the production of electric vehicle parts and components. It is expected that by 2025, the auto ancillary market in India will become the third-largest in the world.

Market insights:

The performance of the automotive industry impacts the auto ancillary market. The auto sector has been facing a slump since FY 2019, mostly due to weak consumer sentiments and tightening of liquidity in non-banking financial companies and other lending institutions. Furthermore, it was affected by strict lockdown measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the enactment of new regulatory measures and adoption of advanced technologies, the sector is expected to gain momentum from 2021 onwards.

In terms of revenue, the OEM suppliers segment holds the largest market share (~55.98%), followed by exports and aftermarket. However, in terms of the number of players, the market is dominated by the aftermarket segment.

Impact of COVID-19:

Auto ancillary producers faced the challenge of subdued demand and manufacturing restrictions induced by COVID-19-related safety measures. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a 14.07% reduction in automobile production in FY 2021. Following the decline in sales, automobile manufacturers curtailed orders to auto ancillary suppliers and producers. Export of auto ancillary products also dropped in FY 2021 due to international production cuts. However, the market started expanding at a robust pace after the third quarter of FY 2021 with the gradual growth of the automobile industry.

Government initiatives:

The government has formulated various policies to boost the growth of the market. Auto Policy 2002, Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026, National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP), and National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 (NEMMP), are a few significant programs launched by the government. Other initiatives include providing R&D incentives for industry- and private-sponsored research, granting export subsidy under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), and offering incentives to players operating in Special Economic Zones.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The enforcement of BS-VI standards of safety and emission is anticipated to help the export market expand during the forecast period for the benefit of auto component players in India

Foreign players prefer India because it is a cost-effective location for manufacturing, which bodes well for the auto ancillary market

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Even though annual production of the overall automotive industry has improved, consumption in recent quarters (2019 onwards) experienced a decline mainly due to a liquidity crisis for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) Moreover, the lack of research and development infrastructure and quality standards is a threat to the market

Competition analysis:

The auto ancillary market is highly fragmented, the organized sector (OEMs) being dominated by leading players such as Bharat Forge Limited, Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Bosch Limited, and Sundram Fasteners Limited.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Request Full Report

